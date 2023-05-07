Houma Christian’s Diaz advances to semis
A semifinal doubles team and a quarterfinalist in singles action helped the Vandebilt Catholic boys finish third in Division II in late April at the Louisiana High School Athletic Association State Tennis Tournament in Monroe.
Vandebilt scored eight points for the third-place team finish to lead the Terrebonne Parish contingent. The Terriers were propelled by the doubles team of junior Ashton Bollom and senior Andrew Pitre and junior Zachary Alevizon in singles play.
Bollom and Pitre fell to eventual state runner-up Benton Anzalone and Christian Williams of Neville, 6-1, 6-1, in the semifinals at the University of Louisiana at Monroe. Prior to their elimination, Bollom and Pitre defeated Mason Bruneau and Peter Schissel of Holy Cross, 6-2, 6-0, in first-round action; topped Tyler Thompson and Jessie Parker of West Ouachita, 6-4, 6-2, in the second round; and beat Julien LeBlanc and Caleb Kidder of Teurlings Catholic 8-6, 6-4, in the quarterfinals.
Individually, Alevizon advanced to the quarterfinals, while teammate Dominic LeBoeuf advanced to the second round.
In other doubles’ action for the Terriers, the team of senior Andrew Baughman and sophomore Reece Richard and the duo of eighth-grader Jackson Bollom and freshman Trenton Townsen each advanced to the second round.
On the girls’ side, Terrebonne Parish was led by Vandebilt Catholic eighth-graders Sarah Beth Haydel and Genevieve Capello. The duo advanced to the quarterfinals where they fell to Katherine Billbro and Abigail Hunter of The Willow School, 6-4, 6-4. Haydel and Capello defeated Sophia Bosch and Madison Boyd of Teurlings Catholic, 6-4, 6-1, in the first round and Sophia Greenwood and Sarah Hinkle of Neville in the second round.
Terrier teammates, senior Sadie Viator and sophomore Alise Malbrough, fell in the girls Division II doubles second round.
Terrebonne Parish’s highest finisher in single’s competition was Houma Christian senior Jesus Diaz, who fell in the Division IV semifinals. Diaz was eliminated by eventual state runner-up Benjamin Chandler of Christ Episcopal School by scores of 6-3, 6-0. Diaz’s road to the semifinals featured a 6-0, 6-0 win against Cedar Creek’s Anderson Maxwell in the first round, a 6-1, 6-0 victory against Ascension Christian’s Joshua Miller in round two and a 6-2, 6-3 win against St. Mary’s Andrew Kautz in the quarterfinals.
In other Terrebonne Parish state tennis tournament action:
--Terrebonne’s Jace Rodrigue advanced to the boys Division II singles second round.
--South Terrebonne’s Luke Story and Gabe Gautreaux advanced to the boys Division II doubles second round.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.