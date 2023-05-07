Six top-three finishes, including two first-place marks and three more competitors in second place, helped the Vandebilt Catholic boys track and field team place third at the Ochsner Louisiana High School Athletic Association Track and Field State Meet at LSU Saturday.
The Terriers placed third with 55 points to highlight the Terrebonne Parish performers. Twenty of Vandebilt Catholic’s points came from first-place finishes in the 200-meter run by sophomore Jaylon Coleman and the 4x800-meter relay.
Coleman won the 200 with a personal best time of 21.48. He also finished third in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.75.
The 4x800-meter relay placed first with a time of 8:12.01, a season best. Team members were Wyatt Bonvillain, Robert Galinsky, Elijah Hunter and Avery Morgan.
Vandebilt had second-place finishes in the javelin, 1,600-meter run and 300-meter hurdles. Junior Samuel Kinnard made the podium with a throw of 169 feet, 2 inches in the javelin, while Morgan and Alexander Castell, both seniors, ran the 1,600-meter run and 300-meter hurdles, respectively. Morgan ran a personal record time of 4:30.17, while Castell blazed to the finish line in 40.73 seconds.
Hunter, a junior, finished fourth in the 800-meter run in 2:01.35, while junior Cabot Cancienne finished sixth in the javelin with a throw of 139 feet, 8 inches to add to the Vandebilt point total.
On the girls’ side, Vandebilt finished fourth in team scoring with 35 points, led by senior Brynn Kelso. Alone, she accounted for 28 points as she won the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs and was narrowly beat in the 800-meter run. Kelso won the 1,600 in 5:10.56, placed first in the 3,200 with a time of 11:30.21 and finished second in the 800-meter run in 2:18.88. Aldany Dupree of Plaquemine won the event with a time of 2:18.61.
Vandebilt also placed third in the girls 4x800 meter relay with a season-best time of 10:12.40. Relay members were Logan Hamilton, Kate Magee, Charlotte Chesnut and Olivia Hatch.
Rounding out the girls’ performances for Vandebilt was a sixth-place finish in the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 49.63. Relay members were Gabrielle Campbell, Morgan Haydel, Makayla Charles and Sydney Becker.
Championship hardware was not limited to Class 4A in Terrebonne Parish as Houma Christian senior Emma Bourg swept first place in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs. Bourg ran 5:08.75 in the 1,600 and finished 3,200-meters in 11:35.22.
Also, Houma Christian junior Brady Sins finished as state runner-up in the 3,200-meter run with a personal record of 9:58.88. He narrowly missed the title as Franklin Roemer of Loyola College Prep ran a time of 9:57.96. Sins also placed eighth in the boys 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:47.21.
In other Terrebonne Parish state track and field action:
--H.L. Bourgeois junior Payton Theriot placed sixth in the girls Class 5A 1,600-meter run with a personal record of 5:23.23. The Braves’ 4x100-meter relay of Jamiyah Lee, Addison Webster, Mackenzi Daigle and A’Miah Thomas placed seventh in 50.44. H.L. Bourgeois sophomore Markwan George finished ninth in the 5A boys long jump with a personal best of 19 feet, 8.25 inches.
--Terrebonne’s Jha’Hannah Pink finished sixth in the 5A girls long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 10 inches. Terrebonne placed eighth in the girls 4x100-meter relay and the 4x200-meter relay. The squad ran a season best of 50.87 in the 4x1, while its 4x2 team finished in 1:46.76. Team members of the 4x1 were Pink, A’Myja Clark, Ja’Laya McKinley and Jaya Lucas. Members of the 4x2 relay were McKinley, Lana Pitre, Clark and Lucas. Terrebonne placed ninth in the girls’ 4x800-meter relay with a time of 10:55.74. Team members were Abigail Fazzio, McKinley, Pitre and Kenesi Adkins.
--Houma Christian’s Gabriella Delgado placed fifth in the 2A girls 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:39.25, while teammate Bradley Fitzgerald placed seventh in the 2A boys high jump with a personal record of 5-feet, 6 inches.
--Covenant Christian placed eighth in the Class 1A girls 4x100-meter relay and the 4x400-meter relay and finished ninth in the 4x200-meter relay. The squad ran 53.06 in the 4x1, clocked in at 4:26.97 in the 4x4 and concluded the 4x2 in 1:52.27. The 4x1 and 4x2 relays consisted of Jarissa Johnson, Caroline Galliano, Maddison Carey and Mallory Dupre, while the 4x4 relay team was Lorilei Cressoine, Dupre, Galliano and Carey.
