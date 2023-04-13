Facing a district power with their ace on the mound, South Lafourche knew going into Thursday's game with Vandebilt that they had to pitch well and play elite defense to have a chance.
They did just one of the two, giving the Terriers a leg up to secure the win.
Vandebilt beat South Lafourche 3-1 on Thursday, staying unbeaten in district play in the win, dropping the Tarpons to 16-12 on the year.
Both teams struggled offensively due to dominant pitching, but the Terriers took advantage of 5 Tarpon errors in the win to muster enough offense to set up a district championship matchup with Assumption on Monday night.
With aces on the mound, Thursday's game moved fast and was played in just more than an hour and a half with the pitchers keeping hitters out of rhythm.
The Terriers got the offense they needed in the bottom 3. Conner Waalk led off the inning with a hit, then advanced to 2nd on a fielding error in the outfield. The extra base loomed large. An infield single by Henri Lapeyre put runners at the corners with no outs, and the Terriers brought both around – the first on an RBI groundout by Jahyri Coleman to make it 1-0, then the next on a double by Owen Gaudet.
The offense was all Guidry needed to secure the win.
The Terriers' lefty was dominant, pitching a complete game, while striking out 7 and allowing just 3 hits.
Vandebilt got an insurance run in the 6th to make it 3-0 – again aided by a defensive miscue. That run loomed large because the Tarpons got their only run of the game in the 7th on an RBI double from Kamden Bourg to make it 3-1.
Guidry then slammed the door, striking out Mason Bousegard to seal the win.
With the Vandebilt win and Assumption's win over South Terrebonne, the local 4A district's fate is now decided.
Vandebilt will face Assumption on Monday and the winner of that game will be the outright district champion. The loser will be the outright runners up. Both teams will be in the playoffs and at home in the opening round.
