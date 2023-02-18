A game with district championship implications did not provide drama.
Vandebilt dominated South Lafourche early, often and throughout — easily rolling to a blowout win.
The Terriers crushed South Lafourche 63-34 on Friday, wrapping up the District 7-4A Championship by going through the district undefeated.
Vandebilt led throughout and had no issues, pushing the pace against a South Lafourche team that was playing as much against themselves as they were the Terriers at times on Friday.
Senior standout Brandon Daniels left the gym in the second quarter after a dispute with Tarpons coach Brody Williams. He left the bench, headed to the locker room then left the gym with his team still playing in the second quarter.
But for Vandebilt, it was a completely united front and a 32-minute display of dominance.
The Terriers got balanced offense throughout with Jayden Coleman, Seth Brown, Jordan Matthews, Sam Kinnard, Josiah Johnson, Jaylon Coleman and others all getting in on the act.
The Tarpons, on the other end, couldn’t protect the ball.
Daniels got into early foul trouble while he was available, committing two quick offensive fouls, which chased him out of the game and allowed Vandebilt to take an early-quarter double-digit lead.
In his absence, the Tarpons struggled to protect the ball, turning it over routinely against the Terriers’ pressure defense.
In the 2nd half, Vandebilt ballooned out to an insurmountable lead, continuing to run the floor, drill clutch shots and stymie the Tarpons with their pressure.
The Terriers got the game into the 35-point running time just before the fourth quarter, which made for a quick conclusion to a game which had little go right for the Tarpons.
In victory, Vandebilt is the outright district champions. Had South Lafourche won, they could have earned a share of the title.
Both teams will play in the playoffs. The Terriers will earn a bye in Division II Select, while the Tarpons will travel on the road in Division I non-select.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.