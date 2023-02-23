Last year, Vandebilt limped into the Top 28 and came 2 wins short of the State Championship.
This year, they come into Hammond dominating with a clear goal to try and win the title that evaded them last spring.
The Terriers dominated Buckeye 66-14 on Thursday in the Quarterfinals of the Division II Select State Playoffs, punching a ticket into the Top 28 for the 2nd-straight year.
For Vandebilt, there was no drama on Thursday. Vandebilt controlled the game from start-to-finish and cut down the nets, setting themselves up into the Division II Select State Semifinals.
Buckeye never had so much as an answer for Vandebilt on Thursday.
The Terriers pressured the basketball, forced turnovers and got out in transition, ballooning up a huge lead in the early stages and never looking back.
In the second half, the Terriers got the game into running time and then coasted, celebrating their feat.
But the Terriers are not content to just be in Hammond: They want to win it all while there.
The challenge will be tall.
Vandebilt will take on No. 3 St. Louis in the semifinals next week. Like Vandebilt, the Saints are one of the top teams in the state. They beat De La Salle 70-45 in the Quarterfinals. St. Louis has won 9-straight games coming int the playoffs and has a dominant resume, which includes wins over several playoff teams, including a 35-point win over Thibodaux on December 29.
But Vandebilt is rolling, too with dominant players on both the inside and out, which should make next week’s game a quality showcase of prominent programs.
WARRIORS GO COLD IN QUARTERFINAL LOSS
Houma Christian played terrific defense on Thursday against Episcopal.
But offense was a struggle the youthful Warriors couldn’t overcome, a problem which ultimately ended the team’s season.
Episcopal beat the Warriors 33-13 on Thursday, ending Houma Christian’s season with an 18-3 record — 3 wins short of the team’s goal of winning the State Title.
Episcopal sagged into the paint and denied Houma Christian easy offense. The Warriors had looks, but couldn’t convert, allowing Episcopal to control the game throughout on the way to another berth in the Top 28.
Warriors coach Kathy Luke said she’s disappointed with the loss, but proud of her team for making it this far. Houma Christian is probably the youngest team in the state to make it to the Quarterfinals. On Thursday, the Warriors started a junior, 3 8th graders and a 7th grader.
“I’m very proud of our team,” Luke said. “We fought hard. A lot of our shots didn’t fall, but let’s give Episcopal a lot of credit. They’re a really good basketball team. They executed their offense really well. … But we missed a lot of shots. And we missed a lot of shots because their defense was really good. We’re young and the future looks really bright for us.”
The Warriors struggled to score throughout Thursday’s game. Episcopal led 10-0 after the opening quarter, getting the ball inside and using their size advantage as a strength.
In the 2nd quarter, Houma Christian tightened up its defense, but still couldn’t score, trailing 15-2 at halftime.
Episcopal packed the paint and denied the Warriors the ball inside. The Warriors had outside shots, but could never convert throughout the game, making just 4 field goals the entire game.
In the second half, Houma Christian scored a little more, but Episcopal put the game on ice with Blair Smith scoring 10 of her game-high 14 points in the final 2 quarters to keep separation and punch a ticket to the Top 28.
Luke said she told her team after the game that she loved them and appreciated them, adding that she thinks her team will be back in this position several times in the future.
