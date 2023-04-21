Down a run and with just 3 outs to play with, Vandebilt's path to Sulphur appeared cloudy at best.
But a hit, an error, then a towering fly ball hit to center field later and suddenly, the team's hopes were brighter than ever.
The Terriers beat Haynes Academy 7-5 on Friday afternoon, pushing to the Division II Select State Semifinals in a thrilling win.
Hays Rutledge smoked the last pitch of the game – a towering drive that cleared the fence and ended the game, sealing the win.
With the victory, Vandebilt will face the winner between Hannan and Academy of Our Lady next week in Sulphur for a chance to try and win another State Championship.
"It feels great," Rutledge said. "The team has had a great year. I'm so proud of us. We work so hard."
Vandebilt appeared to be in control on Friday.
The Terriers got a leadoff home run, then added a couple more to go up 3-0 over Haynes.
Pitcher Lauren Baudoin was poised in the early innings, pushing Vandebilt to a 3-0 lead after 3 innings.
But Haynes had some fight. In the 5th, they got runners aboard, then chased Baudoin with a long grand slam home run – part of a 5-run rally to go up 5-3.
But the Terriers never flinched. They gave Baudoin a short break, but then got her back in the circle in the late innings. She held Haynes down, then set the stage for the Vandebilt offense. The Terriers got a run to make it 5-4, then got the 7th inning heroics to push forward.
WARRIORS CONTINUE STATE RUN, WHILE CARDINALS FALL IN A HEARTBREAKER
Just 24 hours before Vandebilt punched their ticket to Sulphur, two other locals had differing fates.
Houma Christian School soared to Sulphur with a 12-1 run-rule win over Pope John Paul II in the Division III Select State Quarterfinals.
The Warriors jumped on their opponent early to take the lead, then roared in the middle innings to blow it open.
With the offense, Houma Christian prospered with 7th grader Brylie Lovell working in the circle to keep Pope John Paul II off balance.
While Houma Christian soared, E.D. White finished just short of shocking the state.
The No. 8 Cardinals faced No. 1 Buckeye on Thursday and had the lead for a lot of the game.
But the Cardinals couldn't hold on, falling 3-2 in a 7th inning walk-off to see their season end.
E.D. White played their best softball in the final weeks and were a tough out in the final month of the season, making the community proud.
