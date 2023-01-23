This past week, I did something that I had not done since Hurricane Ida: I sat in ‘The Tank’ and watched a home basketball game at South Lafourche High School.
Man, how sweet that was.
But as I sat and studied all of the intricacies of the renovated gym (the new floor, the fresh new paint smell, and the new, far more comfortable bleachers), I wanted to also make sure that the community fully understood everything that went into this process of keeping the programs who use the gym afloat over the past year-plus since the storm ravished our shore.
Let me first start by saying that the entire South Lafourche community owes a debt of gratitude to the Crosby family for their generosity during this process. With South Lafourche’s two gyms both damaged, the school’s volleyball and basketball teams were facing the potential of having to leave Galliano and head to Mathews every, single day to practice.
But the Crosby family stepped in and loaned their gym to the school’s athletic teams (and to other athletic teams in need in our area), and they went above and beyond their calling to help our area’s kids. In addition to allowing the kids to use the facility, the Crosby family also laid down a new floor in the gym to make sure that the kids were able to practice in the best space possible while in need.
They didn’t do it for recognition, but I am giving it to them anyway. That family deserves so, so much credit for helping in this process.
Similar credit also needs to be given to Golden Meadow Middle School, Galliano Elementary School, the Cut Off Youth Center, the Larose Civic Center and any and all other local facilities that either housed the Tarpons for games or for practices during that time.
That generosity is not soon going to be forgotten.
The people at Central Lafourche High School and the surrounding areas also deserve some credit, too.
For the past 2 seasons, the Trojans’ basketball teams have shared their home with South Lafourche High School, and they did so without complaint. They accommodated schedules, adjusted accordingly when there were conflicts and were nothing but a welcoming host. I know because I have seen it first hand when doing radio for the Tarpons’ broadcasts. To Coach Naquin, Coach Latten, Coach Danos and Coach Griffin (and all others at Central Lafourche), the community thanks you for the love you’ve shown your fellow brother over the past year-plus.
It’s been awkward driving to Mathews for South Lafourche ‘home games,’ but that gym has become quite a home away from home.
But while looking outside of South Lafourche’s campus, we also have to look inward and spread some love, as well.
Sincerest thanks go to the Lafourche Parish School District for a job well done in getting our campuses back in order to the absolute best of their ability, and credit is also due to work crews who worked literally around the clock to get things back in order. Some work still has to be done to other campuses, but to be this far along in our recovery efforts in this span of time is nothing short of incredible.
Athletic Director Brian Callais, former Principal Gaye Cheramie and current Principal Samantha Lagarde also deserve so much credit for how they’ve handled this entire situation, and the coaches at the school deserve kudos, as well, for taking care of the needs of the student-athletes during an extraordinary time in our lives.
The Tank is back, and we are all overjoyed.
But to get it back took a village.
And I just wanted to make sure that some of the individuals in that village got some kudos because a lot of sacrifices were made along the way to help us get back into that place we all love.
