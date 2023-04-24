A couple of Lafourche Parish-based track teams are district champions.
E.D. White won district for both their boys and girls while Thibodaux took the district title for their girls' team.
Both the 3A and 5A meet were held last week. In Class 4A, Vandebilt swept the district championships for both their boys' and girls' teams continuing their dominance in the area.
For E.D. White, the title was a balance of strong work on both the track and in the field. The Cardinals won events on both the track and in the field throughout the meet, stacking up points for both the boys' and girls' meet throughout their roster.
Owen Tauzin won the Boys' Track MVP for the meet, while Emmie Ritchie was the Girls' Track MVP.
For the Thibodaux girls, their success was also a byproduct of the team's balance. Thibodaux scored points across the meet, outpacing their competitors on the road to the title.
