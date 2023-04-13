Thibodaux.jpg

Playoff implications surrounded Thursday's matchup between Thibodaux and Central Lafourche.

For the Trojans, the game was a must-win. To make the playoffs, the Trojans absolutely needed to get the win.

For the Tigers, they're already in, but the team is in a mad dash to try and earn top 16 seed, which will allow them to host in the opening round.

This one went to the Tigers.

Thibodaux beat their cross-parish rivals 6-0 on Thursday, strengthening their playoff resume, while greatly hurting the Trojans' chances.

With the win, Thibodaux is now 21-8. The Tigers have a .4 edge over No. 17 Fontainebleau in the quest to stay in line to host a playoff series.

For the Trojans, Thursday's loss is likely the end of the road. Central Lafourche is 16-14 and sits at No. 28 in a 24-team field.

Pitching was the difference on Thursday.

Tigers standout Ean Rodrigue was dominant on the mound, controlling the game and limiting the Trojans' offense throughout the game.

Rodrigue pitched a complete game shutout in the win, striking out 9 and scattering 5 hits. Rodrigue didn't issue a walk in the game.

Offensively, the Tigers got a balanced approach with Owen Murillo, Branson Arceneaux, Peyton Sigrist and Zach Albert all posting multi-hit games.

Thibodaux will now try to build on their momentum. The Tigers will play a doubleheader tomorrow with St. John, a 12-win team.

Tags

Gazette Editor

Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in January 2020 and became our Editor in September 2021. Casey has covered our area as a reporter since 2010, and has a passion for telling the stories of our people in Lafourche Parish. Casey is also the host of Play by Play, a local talk radio show and is The Voice of South Lafourche Athletics.

Recommended for you

Load comments