Playoff implications surrounded Thursday's matchup between Thibodaux and Central Lafourche.
For the Trojans, the game was a must-win. To make the playoffs, the Trojans absolutely needed to get the win.
For the Tigers, they're already in, but the team is in a mad dash to try and earn top 16 seed, which will allow them to host in the opening round.
This one went to the Tigers.
Thibodaux beat their cross-parish rivals 6-0 on Thursday, strengthening their playoff resume, while greatly hurting the Trojans' chances.
With the win, Thibodaux is now 21-8. The Tigers have a .4 edge over No. 17 Fontainebleau in the quest to stay in line to host a playoff series.
For the Trojans, Thursday's loss is likely the end of the road. Central Lafourche is 16-14 and sits at No. 28 in a 24-team field.
Pitching was the difference on Thursday.
Tigers standout Ean Rodrigue was dominant on the mound, controlling the game and limiting the Trojans' offense throughout the game.
Rodrigue pitched a complete game shutout in the win, striking out 9 and scattering 5 hits. Rodrigue didn't issue a walk in the game.
Offensively, the Tigers got a balanced approach with Owen Murillo, Branson Arceneaux, Peyton Sigrist and Zach Albert all posting multi-hit games.
Thibodaux will now try to build on their momentum. The Tigers will play a doubleheader tomorrow with St. John, a 12-win team.
