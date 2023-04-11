A Thibodaux High standout combo guard has found her collegiate home.
She said she wants to thank all of her family, friends, coaches and teammates who allowed her to get to this point — an opportunity she’s dreamed of her entire life.
Senior Aryana Peak announced on social media this weekend that she’s committed to Neosho County Community College — a 2-year school in Kansas.
Peak spoke to The Gazette just minutes after making her decision and said that she is humbled to have this opportunity.
“It feels real good to have the chance and ability to play at the next level,” Peak said. “This is very much a blessing.”
For Peak, her path to the next level comes after an excellent career as a Lady Tiger.
Peak was a multi-year starter for Thibodaux who was part of several teams who competed favorably and made the playoffs — including in the 2022-2023 season when the Lady Tigers advanced to the Second Round.
Peak is an explosive combo guard who has the ability to score both inside and out. She also is a plus-defender who can take away an opponent’s top perimeter player because of her toughness and grit.
Peak said her time at Thibodaux was great, and she will always remember being a Lady Tiger. She said she made friendships playing for Thibodaux that will last forever, adding that she’s thankful to Coach Ashley Adams for being a positive role model.
“My time as a Lady Tiger was great,” Peak said. “From our time on the court to our time off the court, from the coaches to all of the players, it was always a great environment to be a part of. I’m glad I got the opportunity to be coached by Coach Ashley and play with all of my past and present teammates.”
Peak said to get to Neosho, she got blessed with some good fortune. After the season, Peak did not yet have a collegiate home, but in recent weeks, she was able to network and the school was interested, which led to a commitment.
“A former AAU teammate recently committed there,” Peak said. “She got me to send some film over and it went from there.”
Before getting to Kansas, Peak said she plans to work hard in the gym doing everything that she can to be better in all areas.
“I’m working on becoming a more consistent player all around,” she said.
In terms of her schooling, Peak said she plans to major in Sports Management.
