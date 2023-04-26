Thib.jpg

A Thibodaux High School softball standout is staying home to play her collegiate ball.

Tigers senior Alyssa Naquin signed with Nicholls today, the school where she will continue her playing career going into the future.

Naquin is one of the top players in our area – a catcher who made a huge impact in the lineup during her career.

She is also a quality student boasting a 4.3 GPA.

With Nicholls, Naquin will be joining a program on the rise. The Colonels are above .500 this season and have just 1 senior. They will return the core of their roster in 2024 with Naquin and other signees added to it.

The standout had a signing ceremony on campus with family and friends in attendance.

