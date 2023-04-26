A Thibodaux High School softball standout is staying home to play her collegiate ball.
Tigers senior Alyssa Naquin signed with Nicholls today, the school where she will continue her playing career going into the future.
Naquin is one of the top players in our area – a catcher who made a huge impact in the lineup during her career.
She is also a quality student boasting a 4.3 GPA.
With Nicholls, Naquin will be joining a program on the rise. The Colonels are above .500 this season and have just 1 senior. They will return the core of their roster in 2024 with Naquin and other signees added to it.
The standout had a signing ceremony on campus with family and friends in attendance.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.