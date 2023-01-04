Thibodaux High School has a new head football coach.
He’s a Thibodaux native who said he’s happy to come back home.
The school announced today that Drey Trosclair was hired to replace outgoing coach Chris Dugas, who was relieved from his duties as coach at the end of the 2022 season.
Trosclair is an E.D. White graduate and a Thibodaux native. Last year, he coached Plaquemine to a 9-1 regular season in his lone season with the team.
“This is a really good job. It’s a great place to be,” Trosclair told The Gazette on Wednesday. “It’s a great school. It’s a great town. I’m excited to come back home and take this program to new heights.”
Trosclair said he plans to be at Thibodaux a while.
The coach stressed that Thibodaux High School is a place he sees himself being for the foreseeable future — a statement he made because the coach has been at several different places over the course of his short career.
Trosclair became a head at Ascension Catholic and helped that team have success, leading them to the State Championship Game.
He then took over Liberty’s in 2019 and had a couple seasons helping start up that program, taking the team to the playoffs several times in his career.
Last offseason was a bit tumultuous for Trosclair. He left Liberty and accepted the head coaching position at Central Lafourche. But Trosclair only stayed with the Trojans for approximately a day before accepting the same position at Plaquemine where he was for the 2022 season.
Trosclair said Thibodaux is home and that while he knows his career has been a bit of a roller coaster, he’s now back home.
“This is a place I see myself being for a long time,” Trosclair said. “My whole family is from here. This is a place where I can settle down and stay for a long time. That’s the goal. This is a job that I’ve had my eyes on for a long time. This is the place where I want to raise my son. This wasn’t that difficult of a decision for me.”
Offensively, Trosclair said the Tigers will run a spread that will fit the talents of his players in a given year. Defensively, the team will run a base 3-man front, but will mix its looks and coverages.
Trosclair said he believes the Tigers’ program is a hidden gem — a program with talent and the potential to win big, despite playing in a brutal district that competes with the likes of Hahnville, Destrehan and East St. John.
“There’s always a lot of talent there,” he said. “We want to develop it to the best of their ability as a coaching staff and grow guys to play at the next level and turn those guys into better players, but also better people. That’s always the goal.”
