The stakes were clear for Thibodaux in Friday night’s matchup with Terrebonne.
It was either win and inch closer to the playoffs or lose and have your hopes ended.
Thibodaux is still alive.
The Tigers ran past Terrebonne 47-28 on Friday, using explosive plays and timely defense to improve to 4-5 on the season, winning 3-straight.
Thibodaux coach Chris Dugas said he was proud of the way his team played in a high-stakes game, but also through adversity. Friday was Homecoming Night at Thibodaux, which came with distractions. But the team also was missing several players in the game — due to a wave of injuries, but also a flu bug that sidelined several of the team’s starters.
“We had guys playing both ways all night and it was by necessity,” Dugas said. “The kids really were challenged and stretched thin, but I think they responded and did the best they could. We couldn’t ask any more of them than what we got, and we’re really happy to get the win.”
Thibodaux jumped out early, storming to an early lead and never looking back.
The Lafourche-based Tigers led 21-7 after a quarter, then 33-14 at halftime, using explosive running and opportunistic defense to surge ahead.
Thibodaux running back Demarcus Singleton rushed for more than 200 yards in the win and Thibodaux hit Terrebonne hard with quick shotgun option runs, pitching the ball to Singleton in space for big gains.
When Terrebonne adjusted, it was quarterback Ean Rodrigue who kept the ball for nice-sized gains.
“We must have run option 10-15 times. I lost count,” Dugas said. “We knew with the man-to-man defense they played that that would be a good look for us, and the kids read it well and blocked it and it was good for us.”
In the second half, Terrebonne made a game of it, scoring to make it 33-22, then driving to try and make it a one-score game.
But an interception, then another Thibodaux touchdown put it on ice in the middle of the 4th quarter, putting Thibodaux up 40-22.
Thibodaux got a pick, then another score to send the game to its final margin.
With the win, Thibodaux is now No. 28 in the Division I non-select power ratings. A total of 28 teams make the playoffs. Thibodaux faces Destrehan on Friday, but even with a loss, the Tigers would likely solidify their spot because the Wildcats are undefeated.
But Dugas said his team is playing to win.
“We’re going out there to win the football game,” Dugas said. “We don’t want to back our way in. We want to surge in.”
E.D. WHITE EARNS SIGNATURE WIN AT SAM HOUSTON
Down its starting quarterback, No. 1 receiver and an elite defensive tackle, and on the road across the state facing an explosive 5A foe, E.D. White knew it would find out what it was made of on Friday night.
And the Cardinals delivered.
E.D. White beat Sam Houston 21-14 on Friday, earning a signature win over a quality 5A foe, improving their positioning for the upcoming postseason.
Cardinals coach Kyle Lasseigne said the win was extremely fulfilling for the team and also for he and his staff.
E.D. White is now 8-1 on the season.
“Getting on the buses and going that far down there, I didn’t know what to expect,” Lasseigne said. “We had some kids out at some key spots, but we challenged other guys to step up and they did. It was a great team win for us. And it really helps us with seeding as we get toward the playoffs.”
The Cardinals were playing short-handed with quarterback Jake Sternfels out with a knee injury he sustained at the end of Thursday’s practice — an injury that will likely sideline him for the season.
That injury thrust sophomore Ben Guidry into action and he performed, operating the team’s offense without many 1st team reps throughout the week.
The game was tied at 7-all through a quarter and E.D. White led 14-7 at halftime, then 21-7 after 3 quarters.
Lasseigne said Guidry had a big preseason camp and challenged Sternfels for the starting job. In his first opportunity, the coach said the young quarterback did well — especially considering that the team was also without its No. 1 receiver, Paxton Lafont.
“He ran our offense,” Lasseigne said. “The moment wasn’t too big for him and he competed. We thought that given the circumstances, he was excellent.”
E.D. White’s defense was dominant, too.
With elite lineman Aidan Clements on the shelf, E.D. White handled an excellent Broncos’ offense — a unit which had scored 50+ points against Carencro one week earlier.
Lasseigne said Sam Houston was explosive and athletic on the edges, but his team did a nice job keeping their playmakers out of space.
With the win, E.D. White is now No. 4 in the Division II select power ratings.
The Cardinals will have a chance to catapult even higher on Friday against St. James in a game which will decide the district championship.
TROJANS FALL FLAT AT HOME AGAINST HAHNVILLE
Hahnville got some momentum before the postseason on Friday, scoring a 49-17 win over Central Lafourche.
The Tigers controlled the line of scrimmage throughout the game, surging to a 7-0 lead after a quarter, then a 21-10 lead at halftime.
The Tigers have had injuries at the skill positions throughout the year, but on Friday, they imposed their will, running the football at and around the Trojans’ defense.
Hahnville expanded their lead to 35-10 going to the fourth quarter, then added some insurance to ice the game.
The Trojans also added a fourth quarter score to get a little closer.
Central Lafourche is now 1-8 on the year and will wrap up their season with H.L. Bourgeois on Friday in a game of two teams outside of postseason contention.
