A Thibodaux native has been invited to Spring Training for the Chicago Cubs.
Pitcher Cam Sanders was one of 32 non-roster players who were invited to the team's Spring Training, which will begin on Feb. 15 for pitchers and catchers and for all players on Feb. 20.
Sanders is an E.D. White graduate who landed in the pros after pitching for LSU.
Last season, Sanders posted a 4.94 ERA for 2 teams in the Cubs' farm system, posting 111 strikeouts in 98.1 innings.
Sanders has a live arm and is a strikeout pitcher. He struggled with command early in his career, but has been better in recent years.
If successful and he makes the team, he will follow in the footsteps of his father Scott Sanders who pitched professionally for several seasons.
