Two Thibodaux natives have earned spots on opening-day NFL rosters.
Thibodaux High graduates DeMarcus Mitchell and Amik Robertson are both going to open the seasons with their respective teams after surviving their teams' cuts down to 53 players.
Mitchell is with the New England Patriots and Robertson is with the Las Vegas Raiders.
For Mitchell, his ascent to the 53-man roster continues a successful underdog story.
Mitchell was an undrafted rookie free agent out of Purdue – a prospect who played junior college football out of high school before moving to the Power 5. Coaches and scouts always said that Mitchell had the ability to shine, but early in his collegiate career, he was raw. Mitchell was a quarterback with Thibodaux.
But Mitchell had a great camp with New England and made plays in the preseason, earning the trust of his coaches and affording him the spot on the team. Mitchell had 4 tackles and a sack in preseason and forced a fumble. His motor has drawn the praise of coaches throughout the camp who like Mitchell's potential to grow.
For Robertson, earning a spot on the Raiders' roster comes as a little less of a surprise.
Robertson was a 4th round pick of the Raiders in the 2020 NFL Draft and this will be his third season in the NFL.
Robertson had 14 tackles last season, playing in 10 games.
There were some reports out of camp in Las Vegas that Robertson was 'on the bubble' as the Raiders pondered their roster.
But Robertson made some plays and showed ball skills and elite athleticism in his preseason reps, earning his place on the team.
