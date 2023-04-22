In Game 3 of the Best of 3 series between Thibodaux and South Terrebonne, the Gators got a early-inning baserunner and were applying pressure.
Wanting to get ahead of the wave, Tigers coach Shane Trosclair sent a couple guys to the bullpen to get stretched out – just in case.
While on the mound, Thibodaux pitcher Taylor Fields heard the shuffling and had a clear message to himself: It's time to roll.
Fields dominated on the mound, working a complete game (the first of his career), leading the Tigers to a dominant 7-1 win.
The lefty weaved through the Gators' powerful lineup without issues, punching the team's spot into the second round of the Division I Non-Select State Playoffs.
"It boosted me up," Fields said with a laugh when asked if he saw his teammates throwing in the bullpen in the 1st inning. "I was like, 'Awe yeah, I'm staying in the game. I'm not letting them take me out.' I put my head in the game and just threw strikes."
Fields' work on the mound set the stage for another outstanding showing of depth from the Thibodaux offense.
After getting out of the 1st, Thibodaux grabbed control, scoring 5 runs in the bottom of the 1st inning to take control of the game.
Throughout the entire Best of 3 series, Thibodaux's offense was relentless. In all 3 games, every Tiger hitter – 1 through 9 – got on base safely at some point in the game.
"I trust every one of them," Tigers' coach Shane Trosclair said before Game 2. "We believe every one of those guys can come through."
With the lead, Thibodaux never looked back.
Fields weaved through the Gators' lineup, keeping hitters off balance, throwing strikes and then putting guys away later in at-bats. In Fields' first time through the lineup, he struck out 5 of the 9 hitters he faced.
The Gators made contact later in the game, but never with much success with most of the hard hit balls being right at Tigers' defenders.
"They deserve the credit," Gators coach Mike Barba said after the game. "They came out and took it. They deserve the credit. Our guys never backed down, but they came back after that second game didn't go their way and they played really well."
The win marked the end of a wild day in Thibodaux.
To force a Game 3, South Terrebonne battled back and won Game 2 by an 8-7 score.
The Gators looked poised to run out to a comfortable win in Game 2, pushing to a 4-0 lead in the 5th inning and looking poised to coast to the win.
But Thibodaux had a huge rally, scoring 6 runs in the top of the 6th (Thibodaux was the road team in Game 2) to take the lead. The big blow in that inning was a 3-run home run from 9-hole hitter Tucker Carlos.
But the Gators never blinked. The Gators rallied from 6-4 down and scored 4 in the bottom to go back up 8-6.
Thibodaux threatened in the final half-inning, plating 1 and putting 2 in scoring position, but the Gators were able to weave out of danger to seal the win and force the Game 3.
Jackson Martin, Logan Mallard, Henry Lirette and others were huge offensively for the Gators, who, too, applied pressure throughout the series.
With the win, there will be several locals in the second round of the playoffs.
In Division I Non-Select, Thibodaux will be facing No. 2 Barbe in a Best of 3 series.
In Division II Non-Select, there are a couple local teams left – both with a strong shot to make it to Sulphur.
Lutcher is the No. 1 overall seed and had an opening-round bye. They will host No. 16 Franklin Parish in the second round.
Also in that bracket is No. 3 Assumption. The Mustangs will face No. 19 Franklinton in the second round after their opening-round bye.
In Division III, Berwick is still in play after an opening round bye. The Panthers will face No. 12 Port Barre' next weekend in a Best of 3 series.
On the select side, several locals remain in the playoffs, as well.
In Division II, both Vandebilt and E.D. White are still in play – each having a first-round bye after strong regular seasons.
The No. 5 Terriers will face No. 12 The Willow School in a Best of 3 series, which will begin Thursday. E.D. White is the No. 2 seed and they will host No. 15 Bolton in the second round in a Best of 3 series.
In Division III Select, Houma Christian School is in the Second Round after sweeping an opening-round series with No. 17 Haynes Academy. The Warriors will now face No. 1 St. Charles Catholic next week.
In Division IV Select, CCA is alive and is the No. 8 seed. They will host No. 9 Ascension Christian on Thursday in a single elimination game.
Also in that bracket is Central Catholic, the No. 12 seed. They will face No. 5 Catholic-PC.
