After losing a couple of district heartbreakers, Thibodaux bounced back big on Tuesday night, scoring a crucial late-season win over a local district power.

The Tigers beat Hahnville 3-1 on Tuesday, improving to 17-8 on the season, while knocking off a 16-win foe who had previously been unbeaten in the local district.

The victory snaps a 2-game district losing streak for Thibodaux and earns the team some much-needed power points to catapult the team back inside the Top 16 in Division I non-select.

For Thibodaux, pitching was dominant in their win over Hahnville.

Senior starter Ean Rodrigue was dominant on the mound in the win, working a complete game and allowing just a lone run, while striking out 9. Rodrigue worked through Hahnville's powerful offense throughout the game and was dominant, helping keep the team out of rhythm throughout the game.

Offensively, Thibodaux was held down by Hahnville pitching, but did enough, scratching across the runs to secure the win. Peyton Sigrist was 3-of-3 in the win, while Zach Albert had the go-ahead RBI single in the 6th to put Thibodaux up for good. The Tigers will look to build a winning streak tomorrow when they face Centerville.

