It wasn't always pretty.
In fact, sometimes, it was downright ugly.
But Thibodaux got a win — their first of the season. And head coach Drey Trosclair will take it any way he can get it.
The Tigers beat South Lafourche 31-21 on Friday night, overcoming several special teams miscues and turnovers to get to 1-1 on the season — the record both teams enjoy after 2 weeks.
Trosclair said he was pleased with this team on getting a road win, but he also stated the obvious: the Tigers have a lot to clean up if they want to continue getting into the winner’s circle.
“Too many mistakes, man,” he said. “Special teams were atrocious last night. And we work on that stuff every day in practice. We gave them short fields and made it too easy on them early. We had some issues catching the football that cost us points. In 5A football, you’ll take any win. But we know it has to be better than that for us with the challenges we have ahead.”
The Tarpons led 21-18 at halftime with Thibodaux aiding in a lot of the South Lafourche offense.
The Tigers muffed the opening kickoff of the game which set up a short field and a scoring drive capped with a run by Abram Bourg to put South Lafourche up 7-0.
The Tigers answered but misfired on the extra point snap making it 7-6, but then the Tarpons marched again going 80 yards on another drive capped with a short touchdown run to make it 14-6.
But after those early points, Thibodaux settled in.
Quarterback Brayden Becnel remained poised in the pocket and calmly distributed the ball to his playmakers, including Khyren Folse who made several big catches. But the Tigers couldn’t convert on a couple of 2-point conversions which had them down 3 at halftime even though both teams scored 3 touchdowns in the half.
The Tarpons closed the half with a gorgeous circus-catch touchdown from Terrance Pitre who tightroped the out of bounds line on a pass from Carson Orgeron.
But in the second half, the Tigers took control. They scored first to go up 24-21 — again missing the extra point.
But they never broke defensively. Despite South Lafourche ruining countless plays in Tigers’ territory, the Tarpons were unable to score, committing turnovers, penalties and having crucial drops to stall out of promising drives and keep Thibodaux in front.
“It’s too complicated sometimes,” Tarpons coach BJ Young said. “We know teams are going to play us man. They think their skill guys can match up with our skill guys. So I’m doing too much. We’re shifting and doing a lot of things at the line of scrimmage to try and confuse the defense and give ourselves better looks and I think it’s just too much. We will simplify that some and get back to work. If you’re thinking, you’re not playing football. And that’s on me. I have to fix that.”
The Tigers added icing on the cake with a late touchdown run to send the game to its final margin.
With the win, both teams are now 1-1.
The Tarpons face Central Lafourche next week, while Thibodaux plays St. James.
CARDINALS DOMINATE IN ROAD WIN AT HANNAN
For years, E.D. White has been a powerhouse program locally that has controlled the ball on offense and has gotten dominant defense.
Now, the Cardinals are still stingy on defense but are showing an early-season ability to score some points — a somber though for those who will be facing them this fall.
E.D. White beat Hannan 52-21 on Friday night, using dominant offense and timely defense to push their way to 2-0 on the season.
In two games, E.D. White has scored 104 points — by far the most of anyone in our area.
They have also earned a pair of 30+ point victories to continue to solidify themselves as a legitimate contender again in Division II.
Just about everything worked for the Cardinals on Friday night.
E.D. White amassed 432 yards of total offense, including 343 yards on the ground.
Quarterback Jake Sternfels commanded the offense masterfully, completing 7-of-9 passes for 89 yards and 2 scores but also running for 71 yards and a touchdown.
Sternfels also made all of the correct reads — getting the ball to his playmakers at the right times. Jeff Diedrich had 57 yards and a touchdown, Ben Rodrigue had 97 yards and a touchdown and Andrew Duet had 70 yards with both a rushing and receiving touchdown to power the Cardinals. But E.D. White’s defense did the trick, too, limiting Hannan throughout the game and posting a 2nd-straight strong showing to open the year.
The Cardinals are now 2-0 and will look to continue their momentum in Week 3 with Assumption — another team who is undefeated after 2 weeks of play.
TERRIERS RUN PAST TROJANS
WIth Jaylon Coleman running wild, it was a second-straight tough Friday night for the Central Lafourche Trojans.
Vandebilt beat the Trojans 41-7 on Friday night to earn their first win of the season, while dropping the Trojans to 0-2.
Junior halfback Jaylon Coleman rushed for 202 yards with multiple touchdowns in the win, and coach Tommy Minton said he was pleased with the way his team competed throughout the game.
“I thought we played well,” Minton said. “We didn’t like the result we got in Week 1, but I think we bounced back. The kids took care of business, we made plays, we forced turnovers. It was a good, solid win for us.”
The Trojans couldn’t get out of their own way at times on Friday. They turned over the ball 5 times in the game, which set up Vandebilt with extra possessions — possessions which often turned into points.
With those possessions, the Terriers got their playmakers free with Coleman and others having a big game, putting the game out of reach early in the second half.
With the win, Vandebilt now moves into the teeth of their schedule. They will face Belle Chasse, Lutcher and St. Charles in the next 3 weeks.
Minton said his team understands it’s time to play some elite football.
“It’s huge for us,” Minton said of the stretch ahead. “That’s all quality competition and we know we better play our best and be ready for it. Games like those are the games you need to win if you want to get home playoff games.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.