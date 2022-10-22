All year long, the Thibodaux High School football team has been looking to dominate in special teams.
On Friday night, the Tigers did that from the first play of the game.
Owen Murillo ran the opening kickoff back for a touchdown and the Tigers never looked back, cruising to a 40-21 win over Central Lafourche, improving to 3-5 on the year, whole dropping the Trojans to 1-6.
Tigers coach Chris Dugas said he was proud of the way his team competed and performed against a parish rival.
“I thought we took care of business early and played well,” Dugas said. “That play on the opening kick really set the tone. The kids had great energy and really got the job done. We’re happy with the win and with how we played.”
Thibodaux put the game away early and never looked back.
After Murillo’s kickoff return made the game 7-0, then Thibodaux dominated the rest of the first half, rolling to a 20-0 lead at the end of the 1st quarter, then a 40-7 lead at halftime.
Thibodaux got its running game going throughout the game with Demarcus Singleton making several plays in the running game and the Tigers’ offensive line opening up big holes to allow the explosive playmaker to make plays.
Dugas said he was proud with the way his team played at the line of scrimmage.
“Really, it’s been the last 2 weeks — we haven’t had to put the ball in the air as much and I think that’s been good for our offense to get the run game going,” Dugas said.
In the second half, Central Lafourche got a couple touchdowns to get a little closer, but they never threatened victory.
With the win, the Tigers inched a little closer to the Top 28 in the Division I non-select power ratings, and Dugas said he believes the Tigers can potentially get into the playoffs if they win one of their final two games. With a Week 10 matchup against undefeated Destrehan, that likely means that this Friday’s game with Terrebonne is a must-win.
“We know that for us, the playoffs begin right now. We have to get that game,” Dugas said. “It’s two teams that mirror one another and are really similar. We’ll be ready and we’re expecting a close, hard-fought football game.”
TARPONS FALL ON THURSDAY AT ST. LOUIS
South Lafourche played well for about 3 quarters on Thursday against St. Louis.
But a combination of fatigue, bad luck, and, let’s call it like it is — questionable, if not just outright bad officiating — caused the levee to break and the Saints to roll to a comfortable win.
St. Louis beat the Tarpons 38-6 on Friday, rolling to 7-1 on the season in a non-district win, while dropping the Tarpons to 2-5.
South Lafourche trailed 7-6 at halftime, then 14-6 through 3 quarters. In the fourth, the Saints broke the game open and secured a hard-fought win.
“The kids competed and played hard,” South Lafourche football coach BJ Young said. “They pulled away from us a little bit, but that wasn’t a 38-6 type of game. We were in it. We had some things go against us and it got away, but facing a good football team, I liked how we competed and I liked the fight our guys had.”
The Tarpons’ offense left points on the field in the first half. South Lafourche had several drives get into the red zone in the first half, but only had 6 points to show for it. The Tarpons had several scores negated by penalties and had numerous negative plays which threw them against the chains.
“You can’t have negative plays down there,” Young said. “Those are things that you just can’t see happen.”
In the second half, St. Louis ballooned their lead to 17-6 early in the 4th quarter. On the ensuing drive, a potentially game-changing play broke the Tarpons’ back. Quarterback Carson Orgeron hit Luke Sanamo on a deep fly. Sanamo made a defender miss, then made a path toward the end zone. As he lunged for the goal line, he lost the ball, but then appeared to recover it in the end zone for what would have been a touchdown. But officials said the ball fell out the back of the end zone for a touchback. Further looks at the play also show that Sanamo’s knee appeared to be down before the fumble even took place, which meant that the crew likely missed the call twice on the same play — both in favor of the Saints.
“Look, I’m a young coach, but that was as bad as I’ve seen,” Young said of the officiating. “There were some bad ones. And look, we often didn’t even get an explanation. It was tough. It was tough. There were a lot of things there that we didn’t understand.”
After that play, Young said the “air went out of the balloon,” and St. Louis grabbed control, getting multiple fourth quarter scores to secure the win.
South Lafourche faces Ellender on Friday.
CARDINALS ROLL PAST BERWICK
Facing a 6-1 opponent on the road, E.D. White knew it had to start face on Friday against Berwick.
That they did.
The Cardinals dominated the first half against Berwick and never looked back, roaring to a 38-0 halftime lead on the way to a 45-21 win.
E.D. White is now 7-1 on the year and has moved up to No. 4 in the Division II Select Power Ratings.
In the first half onslaught, E.D. White did virtually everything it wanted, using dominant defense and power offense to dominate the opponent and get the big lead.
Cardinals coach Kyle Lasseigne said he’s preached to his team throughout the season the importance of starting fast and his team never looked back in the win over Berwick, which was 6-1 coming in and one of the most improved teams in the entire state.
