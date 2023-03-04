333292836_1418993035516032_7230351892491186892_n.jpg

It's been a tough start to the season for Thibodaux, but those around the local high school baseball scene know the Tigers have played arguably the toughest schedule in our area – if not the state – to start the year.

But on Friday, it all clicked and the Tigers got a lopsided win over one of the top programs in our area.

Thibodaux pounced Vandebilt 12-5 on Friday in Houma, improving to 2-4 on the season.

Thibodaux cranked 17 hits in the game, overwhelming Vandebilt to push to the win.

Ean Rodrigue was dominant on both the mound and at the plate in the win. Offensively, Rodrigue was one of 5 Thibodaux players with multi-hit games, recording 4 hits in the win.

On the mound, the senior earned the win, working 5 innings, allowing 1 earned run with 6 strikeouts.

Tyler Solar and Zach Albert both had 3 hits each for Thibodaux in the win.

Both the Tigers and Terriers will play again tomorrow at the Vandebilt Tournament.

