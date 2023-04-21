Just when it felt like it was going to be another improbable South Terrebonne playoff rally, Thibodaux flipped the momentum and had other plans.
The Tigers won Game 1 of their Best of 3 series with South Terrebonne 10-9 on Thursday, pushing 1 win away from a spot in the next round.
With the game tied 9-9, Brayson Rodrigue smashed a line drive base hit up the middle, plating a runner from third base and sending the Tigers to the win.
The final shot was the ending to a thrilling, back and forth game where both teams had huge waves of momentum.
The first wave belonged to Thibodaux.
The Tigers started slow, struggling on the mound and defensively, but never broke. Thibodaux got inning-ending double plays in both the 1st and 2nd innings to throw ice on Gators' rallies and keep momentum on their side.
From there, the Tigers' bats did the rest, storming out to an 8-1 lead and appearing poised to maybe even send the game to a run-rule.
Thibodaux got offense up and down their order, while also taking advantage of some Gators' defensive mistakes. The Tigers were also active on the bases, stealing bases and taking extra bases on balls put in play.
Tyler Solar hit a 2-run home run for the Tigers in the onslaught, which saw the Tigers score 8-unanswered runs.
But it was far from over.
South Terrebonne showed championship poise to get back into the game.
Down 8-1 in the top of the 5th inning, the Gators plated 4 runs to cut the deficit to 8-5.
After Thibodaux scratched an insurance run across to make the game 9-5, the Gators then battled back with a vengeance in the top of the 7th with the bottom of the order setting up the top with a furious 4-run rally to tie the game at 9.
Ean Rodrigue started the game for Thibodaux on the mound with Ian Bowen working for the Gators.
The Tigers used Coy Gravois in relief in the late innings, while the Gators used Brayden Brunet, Brock Cangelosi and then also Jackson Martin, who figures to maybe be the Game 2 starter.
After the Gators' rally, Thibodaux stayed poised, chasing Cangelosi out of the game with 2 early-inning base runners. After Martin entered, he threw a wild pitch to Rodrigue, then worked the count full.
The Tigers' 8-hole hitter then slammed one up the middle to plate the winning run and end the game.
The teams will play Game 2 on Saturday at noon.
Game 3 will be played around 3 p.m., if necessary.
