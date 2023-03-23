The Thibodaux High School baseball team stayed hot on Thursday, scoring a comeback win over a parish rival to better improve their playoff positioning.
The Tigers beat Central Lafourche 6-5 on Thursday, earning their 13th win in the past 15 games, while dropping the Trojans to 12-9.
Thibodaux trailed 5-4 in the 5th, but plated single runs in the 5th and 6th innings both to secure the comeback win to keep the team on its torrid pace.
It looked good for the Trojans early on Thursday.
Central Lafourche let 3-1 after 2 innings, chasing Tigers' starter Brody Thibodaux from the game and getting into the Tigers' bullpen.
But the Tigers' pitching depth shined. The Tigers allowed just 2 runs in the final 5.2 innings, which gave their offense the chance to get back into the game.
And that they did.
Thibodaux scored 3 in the 3rd to go up 4-3 with their offense touching up Trojans' pitcher Jace Morvant in the rally.
The Trojans battled back with 2 in the 4th to go up 5-4, but then Thibodaux got gutsy offense with single runs in the 5th and 6th to take the lead.
With the game in the balance, Tigers' coach Shane Trosclair slammed the door shut with Tyler Solar pitching the end of the 6th inning and Ean Rodrigue working the 7th to get the save.
Solar and Rodrigue are regular starters for the Tigers.
Rodrigue had 3 hits and scored 3 runs for Thibodaux.
Mason Canter had a 2-hit day for the Trojans with 4 RBI.
