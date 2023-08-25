24 hours before the varsity teams took centerstage, tomorrow's stars showcased their abilities in the Lafourche Parish JV Jamboree.
Two games were played with each team getting valuable reps for younger players, but also players who could be called upon to see varsity action if there are injuries or even COVID issues for their teams during the year.
In the opening game of the jamboree, Thibodaux rolled to a shutout win over South Lafourche.
The Tigers used big-strike offense to get 2 touchdowns in the afternoon, then played stifling defense to keep the Tarpons out of the end zone.
Speaking of COVID – South Lafourche was without several players for the jamboree because of COVID. The virus caused the Tarpons to be without a conventional quarterback with normal defensive lineman Nic Coleman playing under center. But the Tarpons had chances, but were never able to convert.
In the nightcap, Central Lafourche started slow, but finished strong late, rolling to a 22-12 win over South Terrebonne.
The Gators started strong offensively, scoring a couple early touchdowns to go up 6-0, then 12-8 at halftime.
But in the second half, the Trojans' defense stiffened and the offense came to life with a couple of touchdowns to take the lead, then put the game out of reach.
The Trojans defended their home field and rolled to the win to take momentum into Friday's jamboree.
