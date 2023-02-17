Southside came to play on Thursday against Thibodaux in the opening round of the Division I non-select state playoffs.
They jumped on the Lady Tigers early and often and roared, rolling out to a 13-point lead after the 1st quarter, then a 9-point lead at halftime.
But with their season on the line, the Lady Tigers never blinked, playing arguably their best basketball of the season in a comeback win.
Thibodaux beat Southside 62-49 on Thursday, punching a ticket into the second round of the playoffs where they will face No. 5 Ponchatoula on Monday.
Down at half, Thibodaux made adjustments and dominated the second half, outscoring their opponent 39-17 in the final 16 minutes to punch a ticket into the second round of the playoffs.
Lady Tigers coach Ashley Adams said she was proud of the fight her team showed and their unwillingness to quit when the game got tough.
The win was Thibodaux's 20th of the season.
But it sure wasn't easy.
Southside came out smoking, rolling to a 23-10 lead after the 1st quarter with dominant offense.
Eymani Key scored 11 points in the opening quarter (17 total) and Tamia Cahee added 10 in the first quarter (12 total) to help power the offense.
Southside carried their lead into halftime, but then Thibodaux roared with an onslaught that flipped the game in a big way.
Thibodaux pushed the pace and got in transition, outscoring Southside 20-11 in the 3rd quarter to tie the game at 43-all going to the 4th quarter.
Khai Johnson was masterful in the win for Thibodaux, posting 17 points, 5 steals, 5 assists and 4 rebounds for the Lady Tigers.
Senior Aryanna Peak was also big with 11 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists.
In the 4th quarter, Thibodaux dominated. The Lady Tigers took the lead, then extended at the free throw line, shooting 11-of-15 at the stripe in the quarter to ice the win. Southside had plenty chances throughout the second half, but could never find their offensive rhythm from the opening half, falling flat.
With the win, Thibodaux will now take their show on the road.
The Lady Tigers will face No. 5 Ponchatoula on Monday. They beat Central Lafourche on Wednesday night by 19.
The Lady Tigers will be underdogs in that matchup, but Adams has said throughout the season that she believes her team can play with and beat some of the best teams in the state when they play their best basketball.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.