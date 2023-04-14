Shane Trosclair 23 HCS.jpg

The Thibodaux High School baseball team got a pair of victories Friday – wins that inch the team closer to hosting in the opening round of the Division I non-select state playoffs.

The Tigers took both halves of a doubleheader with St. John on Friday, taking Game 1 11-1, then game 2 7-2 to improve the team to 23-8 on the season with the victories.

The Tigers are now 23-8 on the season and No. 12 in the power ratings.

Thibodaux will close out their season Monday with H.L. Bourgeois. If the Tigers win that game, they are all-but a lock to host in next weekend's playoffs.

For the Tigers, there was little drama on Friday.

Thibodaux dominated Game 1 with pitcher Tyler Solar dominating on the mound and the offense applying pressure. Solar worked a complete game in the win, keeping St. John off balance throughout the game.

Offensively, Thibodaux got big games from Owen Murillo and Peyton Sigrist who both had 3-hit games.

In the second game of the doubleheader, Thomas Lagraize was hot, launching a 3-run home run to power the Tigers to another win – the first of his prep career.

Branson Arceneaux and Coy Gravois worked on the mound and were solid, pitching the team to another win. Brayson Rodrigue also had a multi-hit game in that effort.

