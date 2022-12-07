Henry Latten CLHS BB Head Coach.jpg

Central Lafourche boys basketball coach Henry Latten resigned last night, ending his tenure with the school.

Latten was hired in June 2020 and spent 2+ seasons with the team, helping to rebuild a struggling program.

This year, the fruits of those rebuilding efforts have shown. The Trojans are 6-3 and have been in every game they've played.

Latten spoke to The Gazette this morning and said he left the school after a difference of philosophy between he and some members of the Trojans' basketball family.

"I know how to coach one way. I know how to coach and build young men," Latten said. "And it's a successful way. There's a process to success and you can't skip steps in that process and I'm not willing to waiver from how I know how to coach."

Latten said in the future, he plans to stay in the education system, but said he's open to exploring opportunities in other parishes.

The coach said he will take the rest of December off and will spend time with his family before reconvening and figuring out what his next chapter will be. He also resigned from his position as a teacher at the school. 

"I don't see my own kids. I put that school first," Latten said. "Right now, it's time for me to get a little rest and then figure out where my next chapter might be."

Assistant coach Gage Griffin will be the Trojans' interim coach for the rest of the season.

Griffin is a former Central Lafourche basketball player and has been an assistant for the past few seasons.

