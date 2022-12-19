DSC_2791.JPG

Central Lafourche scored a 2nd-straight road win tonight in New Orleans, earning a gutsy, hard-fought win over Helen Cox.

The Trojans defeated Helen Cox 48-41 – just 2 days after the team got a 2-point road win at Covington.

Central Lafourche is now 10-6 on the season. The wins are musts for the Trojans, who currently sit outside of the Top 28 in the Division I non-select power rankings.

Helen Cox dropped to 2-10 in the defeat.

Evan Griffin led the Trojans with 21 points in the win. Blaze Gisclair added 12.

Gazette Editor

Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in January 2020 and became our Editor in September 2021. Casey has covered our area as a reporter since 2010, and has a passion for telling the stories of our people in Lafourche Parish. Casey is also the host of Play by Play, a local talk radio show and is The Voice of South Lafourche Athletics.

