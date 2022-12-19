Central Lafourche scored a 2nd-straight road win tonight in New Orleans, earning a gutsy, hard-fought win over Helen Cox.
The Trojans defeated Helen Cox 48-41 – just 2 days after the team got a 2-point road win at Covington.
Central Lafourche is now 10-6 on the season. The wins are musts for the Trojans, who currently sit outside of the Top 28 in the Division I non-select power rankings.
Helen Cox dropped to 2-10 in the defeat.
Evan Griffin led the Trojans with 21 points in the win. Blaze Gisclair added 12.
