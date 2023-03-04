The Central Lafourche baseball team won 8 games in all of the 2022 season.
In 2023, they've won 7 games in just the first 2 weeks.
The Trojans' hot start to the season continued on Saturday in a 9-6 win over Central Private.
Central trailed 6-5 going to the top of the 7th inning, but battled back, plating 4 runs in the inning to go up for good.
Jace Morvant closed out the game for the Trojans, working the final 1.2 innings for the Trojans to ice the win.
Central Lafourche led 5-1 in the top of the 6th inning and appeared poised to win comfortably.
But Central Private battled back, taking the lead with a 5-run 6th inning, taking advantage of Trojans errors to score several unearned runs.
But the Trojans didn't blink.
Down to their final 3 outs, the Trojans got a 4-hit rally in the final frame to re-take control, setting up Morvant to close the game in the bottom of the inning.
The Trojans will host Berwick on Tuesday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.