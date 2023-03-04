DSC03399.JPEG

The Central Lafourche baseball team won 8 games in all of the 2022 season.

In 2023, they've won 7 games in just the first 2 weeks.

The Trojans' hot start to the season continued on Saturday in a 9-6 win over Central Private.

Central trailed 6-5 going to the top of the 7th inning, but battled back, plating 4 runs in the inning to go up for good.

Jace Morvant closed out the game for the Trojans, working the final 1.2 innings for the Trojans to ice the win.

Central Lafourche led 5-1 in the top of the 6th inning and appeared poised to win comfortably.

But Central Private battled back, taking the lead with a 5-run 6th inning, taking advantage of Trojans errors to score several unearned runs.

But the Trojans didn't blink.

Down to their final 3 outs, the Trojans got a 4-hit rally in the final frame to re-take control, setting up Morvant to close the game in the bottom of the inning.

The Trojans will host Berwick on Tuesday.

