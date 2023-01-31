To make the playoffs, the Central Lafourche boys’ basketball team has to get red-hot in the second round of district play.
So far, so good.
The Trojans beat Terrebonne 60-53 on Tuesday night in Houma, scoring a huge victory over a 19-win opponent.
The victory improves the Trojans to 13-11 on the season and strengthens their power ratings number. The Trojans came into the game sitting at No. 35 with just 28 teams making the field in Division I. That leaves the team next to no margin for error in the final weeks of the year.
On Tuesday, the Trojans started flat with Terrebonne forcing turnovers and getting out in transition to take control of the game.
The Tigers led 13-0 to start the game, then carried that same energy into halftime, leading by 12 going to the lockers.
But Central Lafourche kept pushing and slowly chipped away.
The Trojans steadied themselves and dominated the 2nd half, outscoring Terrebonne by 19 points in the final 16 minutes to secure the win.
Junior Evan Griffin was excellent in the win, scoring 23 points to help power the Trojans’ offense.
Central Lafourche also got double-digits from Mekhi Jacobs and Jayden Battles who both scored 10.
The Trojans’ win avenged a last-second win Terrebonne got over Central Lafourche to start district play weeks ago.
The Trojans will have revenge in mind again on Friday when they take on Destrehan in another near must-win game. Central Lafourche lost to Destrehan in overtime in round 1 of district and the Trojans need to win the game to try and continue their climb toward the Top 28.
CENTRAL GIRLS EARN BIG WIN
With 4 games left in the regular season, the Central Lafourche girls, like the boys, have no margin for error.
The Lady Trojans sit at No. 28 in the Division I power ratings. If they playoffs started today, they would be the last team in the field.
On Tuesday, Central Lafourche strengthened their positioning, earning a road district win. The Trojans topped Terrebonne 56-39 on Tuesday, improving to 14-9 on the season with the win.
The Trojans will finish the season with a brutally tough stretch, facing Destrehan, East St. John and Thibodaux to close out the season. All 3 of those teams beat Central Lafourche in the opening round of district. To make the playoffs, it is very possible that the Trojans will need to win one of those games.
