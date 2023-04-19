Central Lafourche High School is promoting from within for its next boys' basketball coach.
Principal Chris Arnold confirmed tonight that Gage Griffin will be the full-time head coach, keeping a position that he held for post of last season after outgoing coach Henry Latten resigned in the middle of the year.
Griffin is a Trojan at heart. He played for the team in high school, then returned as an assistant coach.
As head coach last year, he led the team to a 15-14 record in Division I non-select, despite having one of the most youthful rosters in the area.
After the 2022-2023 season, Trojans Athletic Director Shelly Vedros said that he would open the boys' basketball job for applications. But after collecting applications, Vedros and Arnold opted to appoint Griffin to be the team's full-time coach going into the future.
The Trojans should be one of the top teams in the area next season on paper. The Trojans return the core of their roster and will have some of the top returnees in the area, led by Griffin's brother Evan and also Blaze Gisclair, amongst others.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.