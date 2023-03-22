The Central Lafourche baseball team took care of business on Wednesday night, taking some much-needed momentum into the weekend.
The Trojans run-ruled St. Augustine 10-0 in 6 innings on Wednesday, improving to 12-8 on the season in the win, carrying momentum into tomorrow's start of district play.
The Trojans entered play inside the Top 24 in Division I non-select, but earned much-needed power points by taking down a Purple Knights team that has 6 wins on the year.
For the Trojans, most of the damage happened in the 2nd inning.
Central Lafourche plated a run in the 1st on an RBI single from Jace Morvant to go up 1-0.
But the floodgates opened in the 2nd when the Trojans scored 7 to balloon their lead to 8-0.
Morvant struck again in the rally, launching a towering home run to right to blow the game open and make it 7-0 after 3 had already come across.
The Trojans worked long counts, drew walks and took advantage of St. Augustine's errors in the lengthy rally, which lasted well longer than 30 minutes.
The insurance was plenty enough for pitcher Mason Canter who dominated in the win, working 5 shutout innings, allowing just 2 hits.
The Trojans got a single run in the 3rd to go up 9-0, then had chances to further widen the lead but couldn't get the timely hit.
That changed in the 6th when the Trojans iced the game with a walk-off hit to earn the win.
The Trojans will face red-hot Thibodaux tomorrow.
