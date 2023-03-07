DSC03579.JPEG

The Central Lafourche baseball team's dominant start to the season got even brighter on Tuesday with a big-time win over a traditional state power.

The Trojans beat Berwick 3-0 on Tuesday, improving to 8-2 on the season, while dropping the Panthers to 5-4.

Berwick was the Class 3A State Runners-Up last season and they're a program that's always in contention and is expected to remain in contention this year.

But on Tuesday, the Trojans dominated the game with their pitching and defense to push to the win.

Jace Morvant was excellent on the mound for Central Lafourche, working a complete game shutout, while allowing just 2 hits and 1 walk.

Morvant faced just 2 batters above the minimum in the game, dominating the game with his ability to keep Berwick off balance and out of rhythm.

Offensively, the Trojans weren't excellent on Tuesday, but they did enough. The Trojans got single runs in the 2nd, 3rd and 5th innings to take and build their lead.

Those runs were plenty enough for Morvant, who dominated the game, striking out 8 batters while pitching his shutout.

With the win, Lafourche Parish baseball teams are now 26-8 on the season, a dominant start that is unrivaled around most reaches of the state. 

