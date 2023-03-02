An emotional week for the Central Lafourche baseball team continued tonight in a thrilling 1-win pitcher's dual win.
The Trojans beat St. Thomas Aquinas 2-1 on Thursday, improving to 5-2 on the season. The Falcons dropped to 1-5 in defeat.
The game was a pitcher's struggle with both teams working hard to keep the other out of rhythm throughout the game.
The Trojans got a run in the bottom of the 2nd inning to go up 1-0 on an RBI from Brandt Martin.
The Falcons tied the game in the 4th, but Martin came through again in the home half, getting another RBI to put the team up 2-1.
That was all the runs the Trojans needed, thanks to some dominant work on the mound.
Freshman Braden Bergeron got the start and was dominant, pitching 5.2 innings, allowing 2 hits and the lone run, striking out 4 with 3 walks.
In the top of the 6th, coach Lanc Crochet got Bergeron out of the game and inserted sophomore Beau Champagne who recorded the save, getting the final 4 outs, allowing just a walk.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.