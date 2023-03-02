DSC03410.JPEG
By: CATHERINE BOURGEOIS Student Contributor

An emotional week for the Central Lafourche baseball team continued tonight in a thrilling 1-win pitcher's dual win.

The Trojans beat St. Thomas Aquinas 2-1 on Thursday, improving to 5-2 on the season. The Falcons dropped to 1-5 in defeat.

The game was a pitcher's struggle with both teams working hard to keep the other out of rhythm throughout the game.

The Trojans got a run in the bottom of the 2nd inning to go up 1-0 on an RBI from Brandt Martin.

The Falcons tied the game in the 4th, but Martin came through again in the home half, getting another RBI to put the team up 2-1.

That was all the runs the Trojans needed, thanks to some dominant work on the mound.

Freshman Braden Bergeron got the start and was dominant, pitching 5.2 innings, allowing 2 hits and the lone run, striking out 4 with 3 walks.

In the top of the 6th, coach Lanc Crochet got Bergeron out of the game and inserted sophomore Beau Champagne who recorded the save, getting the final 4 outs, allowing just a walk.

