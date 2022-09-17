With ice-cold Gatorade dripping down his back, and his players running around the sidelines in jubilation, Central Lafourche head football coach Shelly Vedros took a moment to let it all soak in.
The tough years. The blowout losses. The coaching drama. The 0-2 start to 2022. In that moment, all of it was erased and it was just joy: pure, unbridled pride and joy.
Central Lafourche beat South Lafourche 26-19 on Friday — snapping a more than 2-seasons long losing streak for a program that’s been in a rough patch.
Players soaked Vedros in Gatorade after the win, then celebrated their accomplishment together — a huge milestone for a team that’s made massive strides in 2022.
“This isn’t about me. It’s about these boys,” Vedros said. “I couldn’t be prouder of my boys. They’ve worked so hard and have had to go through so much. This win is about these boys.”
The Trojans got their running game going in a big way on Friday.
Halfback Ceontrey Raymond was monstrous playing both ways for the Trojans. He rushed for 294 yards with multiple scores.
From the first drive of the game, the Trojans lined up in a power-I set and gutted the Tarpons, pushing the line of scrimmage and getting Raymond into space.
“He’s a special, special player,” Vedros said of his junior halfback. “What a solider.”
But the Tarpons had fight, too.
The game was in a scoreless tie after 1, then a 13-all tie at halftime.
Tarpons quarterback Carson Orgeron hit Camden Bourg on a long touchdown strike to put South Lafourche up 6-0. The Trojans then answered and went up 7-6 on a 15-yard score from Raymond.
Abram Bourg powered in from a yard out to make it 13-7, but the Trojans answered before half to tie it on another touchdown run from Raymond.
Both teams missed one of their 2 extra point tries in the half.
In the second half, both teams had chances.
South Lafourche drove down to the Trojans’ 9-yard-line and played 1st and goal with a chance to take the lead. But a shotgun snap sailed over Orgeron’s head, which stalled the drive, and with possession, Raymond took a toss 90 yards to the house to put the Trojans up 20-13.
Tarpons coach BJ Young said snapping issues were part of several fundamental issues the Tarpons had on Friday. When asked to give areas where the Tarpons had to get better, Young said that list would be “close to 20 deep” and that the team is making too many mental errors to sustain success.
“We have to change our message. We have to figure out ways to get through to these kids,” Young said. “A lot of these issues, I’ve never seen on the high school levels. It’s more bantam or middle school types of mistakes. … But no one is giving up. We’re going to come back to work Monday and get working to fix. But there’s a lot to fix in not a lot of time.”
After Raymond’s long touchdown, the defenses somewhat had their way the rest of the game. After a long stalemate, the Tarpons scored to make it 20-19 on a touchdown pass from Orgeron to Abram Bourg. The ensuing extra point ricocheted off the upright and was no-good.
With the lead late, the Trojans had to punt, but South Lafourche never could break through.
Raymond picked off Orgeron for a touchdown on one drive to make it 26-19. Then late, the Tarpons got into Trojans’ territory, but a hook and ladder play came up a little short, sealing the win.
The Trojans and Tarpons are both 1-2 on the season. Central faces Franklin this week. The Tarpons face South Terrebonne.
CARDINALS RUN PAST ASSUMPTION
The E.D. White football team continued its dominant start to 2022, roughing roughshod over another foe.
The Cardinals blasted Assumption 51-6 on Friday, improving to 3-0 on the year in the win. In 3 games, E.D. White has been absolutely dominant, outscoring opponents 124-6.
On Friday, they did a little bit of it all, controlling the game with its power running game, but also hitting the Mustangs with the pass when the opportunity presented itself.
E.D. White also continued to be masterful defensively, controlling the game on that side of the ball for a third-straight week.
Coach Kyle Lasseigne said earlier this week that he was pleased with the growth of his team.
“We have to continue to work and correct some things, but I’m happy with where we are,” Lasseigne said.
ST. JAMES RUNS PAST THIBODAUX
Out on the River, St. James’ playmakers allowed them to power past Thibodaux in a 49-25 win.
For the second time this season, Thibodaux’s defense struggled to bottle up an opponent’s explosive offense. St. James had success both on the ground and through the air throughout the game, keeping Thibodaux’s defense in check.
LSU commitment Khai Prean made several big plays for the Wildcats and they controlled the game throughout, rolling to a big win.
The Thibodaux offense had some moments. Quarterback Ean Rodrigue had a 300-yard passing day and Demarcus Singleton had 100+ yards receiving.
But the Tigers couldn’t consistently get off the field defensively to challenge a Wildcats team that is considered to be amongst the favorites in Class 3A.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.