A Central Lafourche soccer duo is headed off to the next level to continue their playing careers beyond high school.
Seniors Owen Folse and Trevor Demei signed National Letters of Intent this past week to continue their playing careers at William Carey University — a 4-year NAIA program in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
The duo said to earn a spot at the next level is a blessing and something they will not take for granted.
The players celebrated the occasion last week as a signing ceremony on campus.
“It feels amazing,” Folse said. “It’s a huge relief off my shoulders because I’ve been real anxious and worried (about where I’d go to college) for the past few months.”
“It feels great,” Demei added. “It’s been a dream of mine since my freshman year especially to be going to a quality program like Carey.”
That the players will be getting to share this experience together is something that both guys said will make it even better.
Folse is a defensive mid who said that he believes he’s versatile enough to play anywhere on the midfield at the next level — a guy who said he’s willing to do whatever it takes to help the team win.
Demei is a striker who sometimes plays midfield. He, too, said he is willing to play wherever the team needs at the next level.
Both players said that William Carey has been recruiting them for a while, dating back to when the program hosted a team camp at Central Lafourche last year.
At that camp, the coaches identified both players as targets and started recruiting both.
“They asked me to go train with their men’s team and we went from there,” Folse said.
“They looked at me since my junior year,” Demei added. “They came down to Central to do their team camp and the coaches have talked to me ever since then.”
The duo said that they’re excited to play at the next level and to know that they’re not going alone makes it even better.
Both players said that they were excited for themselves, but also for their teammate.
“Owen is a great dude. That makes it so much better,” Demei said. “Since middle school, I’ve competed with him in every sport. We push each other to be our best.”
“It feels great. It’s a new stage of life for the both of us and I feel it will be great to have a childhood friend to experience it with,” Folse added.
But there’s still unfinished business at Central Lafourche.
Both Folse and Demei said with their signing behind them, their No. 1 focus is now on helping lead the Trojans to a strong season.
The soccer program at Central Lafourche has grown in the past half-decade with both teams earning spots in the postseason and making pushes.
The new signees said that they believe this year’s team has the talent, ability and chemistry to try and make a playoff push.
Their goals are to try and lead the team as deep into the postseason as they possibly can.
“My main goal is to take our team to the State Finals,” Folse said. “It will be tough but we just have to keep working, taking it day by day and who knows what we can achieve?”
“This high school season, I want nothing less than a state championship,” Demei added. “That’s my goal for the team. Individually, I would like to make All-State. But my No. 1 goal is to win a state championship.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.