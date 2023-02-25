The new-look Central Lafourche baseball team is rolling to start the year, including a 3-game series victory over an annual local power.
The Trojans took 2 out of 3 from CCA this weekend, improving to 3-1 on the young season. Central Lafourche won both games 1 and 2 by an 8-6 margin, but then lost the finale 14-7 to secure the series and continue their strong start to the year.
The Trojans mashed the ball throughout the weekend against the Lions.
In the 3 games, Central Lafourche tallied 30 total hits, while scoring in bunches.
The opening game of the series was a nail biter with the teams heading into extra innings in a 6-all tie.
The Trojans trailed 4-2 going to the 7th inning, but stormed ahead with a 4-run top of the 7th to go up 6-4. But CCA tied the game with 2 of their own in the bottom half before the Trojans took back control in the 9th with a 2-run rally.
Trojans pitcher Beau Champagne slammed the door in the bottom of the 9th, working a clean inning to ice down the game and Game 1 victory for his team.
In Game 2, the Trojans won a 7-inning game, taking advantage of 6 CCA errors to secure the win.
Jace Morvant worked 4.2 innings and allowed 5 runs, but none were earned. CCA led 4-2 after 3, but the Trojans stormed back with a 5-run 6th to go up 8-4 and grab control. Morvant and Mason Canter had multi-RBI days for the Trojans in the win.
In the finale, CCA battled back and salvaged a game in the series, using a 6-run explosion in both the 2nd and 4th innings to grab control and go up 14-5.
The Trojans got 12 hits in the finale, but lacked timely hitting. On the mound, the team struggled to find a hot arm, using 6 different guys with mixed success.
The Trojans are now 3-1 after the first week, taking momentum into the next portion of the season.
The Trojans did not win their 3rd game last spring until late March.
