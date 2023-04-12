Vandebilt Catholic High School announced its new boys' soccer coach today, a coach who lands with nearly 10 years of coaching experience in both U.S. Youth and Louisiana High School soccer programs.
The Terriers announced that Christopher Staszak has been hired to lead the program – one of the top programs in the state annually.
Staszak has been with the Terriers' program since 2015. He was the head boys' JV soccer coach and an assistant coach on the varsity team.
This past year, he was Vandebilt's head boys junior high school soccer coach.
Over the past several years, he's coached several winning teams, including a Division III Louisiana High School State Championship team in 2016 and 2018 and also a team that was the runner up in 2020 and 2022.
“I am excited and honored to be the new Vandebilt Catholic Head Boys Soccer Coach," Staszak said. "I look forward to continuing the winning tradition that the program has achieved."
Kayla Vicknair, VCHS Athletic Director added, “We are excited to have Coach Chris direct our boys soccer program. Chris has been a part of the soccer program for several years in many different roles and knows what it takes to be successful. His coaching philosophy aligns with the mission of Vandebilt Catholic and the teachings of the Brothers of the Sacred Heart and we know he will be a great role model for our student-athletes.”
The Terriers want to congratulate Coach Kevin Champagne who retired from the program at the end of the past season.
