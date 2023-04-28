Two local baseball teams inched closer to state championships tonight, earning dominant home wins.
Vandebilt got a 4-0 win over The Willow School, earning a 1-0 series lead in their best of 3 second round playoff series.
Just across town over at Southland Field, CCA moved to the Quarterfinals, rolling to a 15-4 win over Ascension Christian in the Division IV Select bracket.
For Vandebilt, pitching and defense were the keys to the series-opening win. Coach Chad Menard gave the ball to ace James Guidry on Thursday night and he delivered, pitching a complete game shutout, striking out 12 batters on the way to the win. The Terriers got an early lead and never looked back with Guidry locating the ball across every part of the strike zone to keep The Willow School off balance. Guidry didn't need a lot from his defense with the 12 strikeouts, but when he did need help, they delivered, working the entire game without committing an error.
Vandebilt will attempt to close out the series tomorrow at 6 p.m.
For CCA, the road to the victory was bumpier at first, but then smooth sailing toward the end.
The Lions struggled early, falling behind 2-0 early in the game. Ascension Christian fought tough and got some early-game timely hits to take the lead. They even held tough into the middle innings, taking a 4-3 lead into the bottom of the 5th inning.
But then the wheels fell off.
The Lions exploded in the 5th, plating 10 runs and taking control for good. It was an offensive onslaught for the Lions in that rally with virtually everyone in the lineup making loud contact to keep the inning alive.
In the bottom 6, Zach Dupre walked it off with a towering 2-run walk-off home run to seal the win.
