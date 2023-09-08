Brad Weimer Photography159.JPG

Vandebilt triumphed over Central Lafourche High School with a commanding score of 41-7.

See the photo gallery below by Brad Weimer:

Brad Weimer Photography155.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography156.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography157.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography158.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography160.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography161.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography162.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography163.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography164.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography165.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography166.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography167.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography168.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography169.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography170.JPG

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments