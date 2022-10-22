Sitting at 2-5 and knowing that his team had virtually no margin for error, Vandebilt coach Tommy Minton gave the ball to his best player.
And he delivered, helping the team save its season and keep its playoff hopes alive.
Vandebilt beat Ellender 64-38 on Friday night, improving to 3-5 on the season, while dropping Ellender to 4-4.
Terriers sophomore halfback Jaylon Coleman rushed 33 times for 304 yards and 5 touchdowns, while also throwing a halfback pass for a score in the win.
Minton said the back was sensational in what he called the most important win of the season so far for his team.
“Our football team needed that one,” Minton said. “We needed to go on the road and win one just like that. We played well. We felt we really should have finished our ballgame last week, but gave it up there on the goal line. This week, we wanted to be more aggressive and to finish and the kids delivered that.”
The Terriers did whatever they wanted to do offensively throughout Friday’s game.
Coleman was getting yards on the outside and between the tackles, often breaking tackles and turning short gains into medium or large games with his elusiveness.
The Terriers led 20-6 early in the second quarter, then 42-20 at halftime with their offense making big plays and their defense being opportunistic and forcing a few turnovers.
Lining up against Ellender’s explosive playmakers, Vandebilt played a hyper-aggressive blitzing scheme early, playing man-to-man on the edges with no safety help, often blitzing 2 and 3 guys to try and get to the quarterback.
Those intense pressures rushed the Patriots’ throws and threw off the timing, which allowed the Terriers’ offense opportunities to work.
“We knew going in that we wanted them to get the ball out quick,” Minton said. “And we really executed that well.”
In the second half, Vandebilt ballooned their lead to 57-20, but Ellender never quit, scoring 3-straight times to make it 57-38.
Royal Williams caught several long passes in the game and sophomore quarterback Kade Adkins made plays to give his receivers opportunities in open space.
But when Ellender pushed close, Vandebilt iced it down, adding an insurance score, then getting another stop to seal the win.
The Terriers are now No. 21 in the Division II Select Power Ratings. They need to be in the Top 24 to make the playoffs.
They wrap up the year with Assumption and South Lafourche.
“We think if we win the last two, we can get a home game. But if we don’t, we can miss the playoffs altogether,” Minton said. “So we know it’s a big few weeks and our football team is ready to compete and try and put ourselves in the best position that we can and play for some good seeding.”
GATORS ROLL AS REST OF TERREBONNE STRUGGLES THROUGH WEEK 8
In other Terrebonne Parish football action, South Terrebonne roared past Morgan City 49-7 to earn their second-straight win.
Facing an overmatched foe, South Terrebonne left no doubt, dominating the game throughout making several big plays to take the early lead and never look back.
The Gators are now 3-5 on the season and have an outside shot at the postseason in Division I non-select.
Also in Terrebonne Parish action, East St. John used a 2nd half surge to beat Terrebonne 35-12. The Wildcats led by just 1 at halftime, but then dominated the 2nd half, surging out to a comfortable lead to stay unbeaten on the year. The Tigers are 3-5.
Two other Terrebonne Parish teams fell on Friday in blowouts.
Hahnville rolled past H.L. Bourgeois 51-7, dropping the Braves to 1-7, while Ascension Catholic ran past CCA 60-7.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.