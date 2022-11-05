Brad Weimer Photography3.JPG
Here are the local results from Week 10 in the Bayou Region:

Central Lafourche 20, H.L. Bourgeois 3

Destrehan 42, Thibodaux 7

Holy Cross 17, East St. John 9

Hahnville 27, Terrebonne 7

Lutcher 55, Ellender 13

Vandebilt 49, South Lafourche 26

South Terrebonne 16, Assumption 8

Patterson 30, Berwick 19

E.D. White 49, St. James 26

Central Catholic 55, Highland Baptist 0

CCA 32, Centerville 14

Houma Christian v. Fisher (Saturday night)

