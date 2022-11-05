Here are the local results from Week 10 in the Bayou Region:
Central Lafourche 20, H.L. Bourgeois 3
Destrehan 42, Thibodaux 7
Holy Cross 17, East St. John 9
Hahnville 27, Terrebonne 7
Lutcher 55, Ellender 13
Vandebilt 49, South Lafourche 26
South Terrebonne 16, Assumption 8
Patterson 30, Berwick 19
E.D. White 49, St. James 26
Central Catholic 55, Highland Baptist 0
CCA 32, Centerville 14
Houma Christian v. Fisher (Saturday night)
