The following are scores for the Houma-Thibodaux area in Week 7 of the high school football season. 

East St. John 27, Central Lafourche 10

Destrehan 42, Terrebonne 6

Thibodaux 34, H.L. Bourgeois 7

Lutcher 35, Hahnville 14

Ellender 38, Assumption 37 - in OT

South Lafourche 59, Morgan City 24

South Terrebonne 16, Vandebilt 14

E.D. White 41, Donaldsonville 8

CCA 30, Highland Baptist 20

Houma Christian 47, Rosenwald 0

