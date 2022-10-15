The following are scores for the Houma-Thibodaux area in Week 7 of the high school football season.
--
East St. John 27, Central Lafourche 10
Destrehan 42, Terrebonne 6
Thibodaux 34, H.L. Bourgeois 7
Lutcher 35, Hahnville 14
Ellender 38, Assumption 37 - in OT
South Lafourche 59, Morgan City 24
South Terrebonne 16, Vandebilt 14
E.D. White 41, Donaldsonville 8
CCA 30, Highland Baptist 20
Houma Christian 47, Rosenwald 0
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.