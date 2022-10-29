The following are results from games around the Houma-Thibodaux area in Week 9 of the high school football season.
Hahnville 49, Central Lafourche 17
Destrehan 48, East St. John 7
South Terrebonne 49, H.L. Bourgeois 12
Thibodaux 47, Terrebonne 28
Ellender 48, South Lafourche 32
Lutcher 72, Morgan City 0
Assumption 39, Vandebilt 27
E.D. White 21, Sam Houston 14
St. James 61, Berwick 47
Jeanerette 22, CCA 0
