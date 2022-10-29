Brad Weimer Photography1.JPG
BRAD WEIMER | COURTESY

The following are results from games around the Houma-Thibodaux area in Week 9 of the high school football season.

--

Hahnville 49, Central Lafourche 17

Destrehan 48, East St. John 7

South Terrebonne 49, H.L. Bourgeois 12

Thibodaux 47, Terrebonne 28

Ellender 48, South Lafourche 32

Lutcher 72, Morgan City 0

Assumption 39, Vandebilt 27

E.D. White 21, Sam Houston 14

St. James 61, Berwick 47

Jeanerette 22, CCA 0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments