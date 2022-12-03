Dome.jpg

16 teams around Louisiana are going to the Dome!

Friday night marked the State Semifinals.

See the results around the state:

DIVISION I NON-SELECT

No. 1 Ruston 37, No. 5 Zachary 22

No. 3 Destrehan 21, No. 10 Westgate 6

DIVISION II NON-SELECT

No. 4 North DeSoto 38, No. 1 Iowa 9

No. 6 Lutcher 35, No. 2 West Feliciana 21

DIVISION III NON-SELECT

No. 1 Many 32, No. 4 St. James 13

No. 3 Union Parish 28, No. 7 Amite 8

DIVISION IV NON-SELECT

No. 8 Oak Grove 48, No. 5 Haynesville 7

No. 2 Homer 38, No. 3 Mangam 18

DIVISION I SELECT

No. 13 Brother Martin 55, No. 8 Carencro 24

No. 3 John Curtis 24, Catholic (BR) 21

DIVISION II SELECT

No. 1 St. Thomas More 38, No. 4 E.D. White 7

No. 6 Lafayette Christian 68, No. 2 Teurlings Catholic 46

DIVISION III SELECT

No. 4 Dunham 35, No. 8 University 28

No. 2 St. Charles 17, No. 3 Notre Dame 10

DIVISION IV SELECT

No. 1 Vermilion Catholic 41, No. 4 St. Martin's 7

No. 3 Ouachita Christian 42, No. 10 Ascension Catholic 14

Tags

Gazette Editor

Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in January 2020 and became our Editor in September 2021. Casey has covered our area as a reporter since 2010, and has a passion for telling the stories of our people in Lafourche Parish. Casey is also the host o

Recommended for you

Load comments