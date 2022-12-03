16 teams around Louisiana are going to the Dome!
Friday night marked the State Semifinals.
See the results around the state:
DIVISION I NON-SELECT
No. 1 Ruston 37, No. 5 Zachary 22
No. 3 Destrehan 21, No. 10 Westgate 6
DIVISION II NON-SELECT
No. 4 North DeSoto 38, No. 1 Iowa 9
No. 6 Lutcher 35, No. 2 West Feliciana 21
DIVISION III NON-SELECT
No. 1 Many 32, No. 4 St. James 13
No. 3 Union Parish 28, No. 7 Amite 8
DIVISION IV NON-SELECT
No. 8 Oak Grove 48, No. 5 Haynesville 7
No. 2 Homer 38, No. 3 Mangam 18
DIVISION I SELECT
No. 13 Brother Martin 55, No. 8 Carencro 24
No. 3 John Curtis 24, Catholic (BR) 21
DIVISION II SELECT
No. 1 St. Thomas More 38, No. 4 E.D. White 7
No. 6 Lafayette Christian 68, No. 2 Teurlings Catholic 46
DIVISION III SELECT
No. 4 Dunham 35, No. 8 University 28
No. 2 St. Charles 17, No. 3 Notre Dame 10
DIVISION IV SELECT
No. 1 Vermilion Catholic 41, No. 4 St. Martin's 7
No. 3 Ouachita Christian 42, No. 10 Ascension Catholic 14
