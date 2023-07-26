Get ready because the high school football season will be heating up in just one month. Several of the state’s top players got valuable work this past Friday at the 2023 Pro Football Camp, which took place at Nicholls State University, engaging participants in a memorable experience. Over 450 students from 106 schools attended this year's camp, setting a new attendance record.
To date, the PFC Foundation has awarded close to $50,000 in scholarships to high school seniors who attended camp the summer before their senior year. Because of the generosity of so many businesses and individuals in the Lafourche community, the foundation cannot only offer this camp for such an affordable cost but also contribute to organizations that make a difference in the lives of so many in our communities. Pro Football Camp is honored to continue the camp in memory of Albert Elias, Dr. David Elias’ late brother, who was the driving force behind the PFC since its inception in 2007.
The 2023 PFC Awards are below:
Defensive Back - First Place: Brennon Thompson, East Ascension
Defensive Back - Second Place: Braylon Cryer, Destrehan
Linebacker - First Place: Arrington Adams, Destrehan
Linebacker - Second Place: Trent Santos, Holy Cross
Defensive Lineman - First Place: Ryan McVay, Escambia, Pensacola
Defensive Lineman - Second Place: Nehemiah Childs, West Jeff
Offensive Lineman - First Place: Jerrick Nedie, Zachary
Offensive Lineman - Second Place: Joe Milton, Opelousas
Wide Receiver - First Place: Amari Claton, Catholic
Wide Receiver - Second Place: Darnell O'Quinn, John Ehret
Running Back - First Place: Landon Winslow, Covent Christain
Running Back - Second Place: Chad Elsy, Ascension Catholic
Quarterback - First Place: Preston Welch, Teurlings
Quarterback - Second Place: Allen Hamilton, New Iberia
Tight End - First Place: Kameron Cyprien, Carencro
Tight End - Second Place: Cody Loupe, Brusly
Michael Ory Award: Zay Martin, U-High
Click the link below to view the final scores:
