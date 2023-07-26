Pro Football Camp
Get ready because the high school football season will be heating up in just one month. Several of the state’s top players got valuable work this past Friday at the 2023 Pro Football Camp, which took place at Nicholls State University, engaging participants in a memorable experience. Over 450 students from 106 schools attended this year's camp, setting a new attendance record.

To date, the PFC Foundation has awarded close to $50,000 in scholarships to high school seniors who attended camp the summer before their senior year. Because of the generosity of so many businesses and individuals in the Lafourche community, the foundation cannot only offer this camp for such an affordable cost but also contribute to organizations that make a difference in the lives of so many in our communities. Pro Football Camp is honored to continue the camp in memory of Albert Elias, Dr. David Elias’ late brother, who was the driving force behind the PFC since its inception in 2007.

The 2023 PFC Awards are below:

Defensive Back - First Place: Brennon Thompson, East Ascension

Defensive Back - Second Place: Braylon Cryer, Destrehan

Linebacker - First Place: Arrington Adams, Destrehan

Linebacker - Second Place: Trent Santos, Holy Cross

Defensive Lineman - First Place: Ryan McVay, Escambia, Pensacola

Defensive Lineman - Second Place: Nehemiah Childs, West Jeff

Offensive Lineman - First Place: Jerrick Nedie, Zachary

Offensive Lineman - Second Place: Joe Milton, Opelousas

Wide Receiver - First Place: Amari Claton, Catholic

Wide Receiver - Second Place: Darnell O'Quinn, John Ehret

Running Back - First Place: Landon Winslow, Covent Christain

Running Back - Second Place: Chad Elsy, Ascension Catholic

Quarterback - First Place: Preston Welch, Teurlings

Quarterback - Second Place: Allen Hamilton, New Iberia

Tight End - First Place: Kameron Cyprien, Carencro

Tight End - Second Place: Cody Loupe, Brusly

Michael Ory Award: Zay Martin, U-High

Click the link below to view the final scores:

https://profootballcamp.org/about/2023-scores/

