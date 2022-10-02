Thibodaux native Amik Robertson continues to entertain locals on NFL Sunday's this fall.
Earlier this season, the Thibodaux High School graduate and Las Vegas Raiders cornerback got his first career interception. Today against the Denver Broncos, Robertson got his first-career touchdown, scooping a fumble and taking it to the house for a score.
See the big play below:
AMIK. FREAKIN. ROBERTSON.— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 2, 2022
Scoop & score @_YoungTruth7‼️‼️
📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/0JHbPMoP3s
