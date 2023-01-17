State Bank is celebrating its 70th Anniversary today, a proud moment for the local bank that's taken pride in serving its customers over its history.
The State Bank team says they're proud of the milestone, but add that they're so thankful to their customers for their business over the years.
"Everyone at State Bank would like to say 'Thank You' to their customers for allowing them to serve you for 70 years and they look forward to serving you for many more years to come," the company said in a statement.
State Bank started on this date in 1953 and in an article published in The Lafourche Comet at the time of their opening, the bank said its mission was to 'service all the people of the Tenth Ward and Grand Isle in addition to extending banking facilities throughout this parish and neighboring ones."
Throughout the years, the bank has never wavered on that original promise, taking care of the needs of the people of our area with branches in Golden Meadow, Cut Off, Larose and Mathews.
The bank's motto is 'Cajun Banking, Served just the way you like it!', which is a testament to the warm, hospitable, customer-first approach the bank takes in its business.
