One of our area's top internet service providers hosted an information session recently to educate Lafourche stakeholders about a new project, which should improve internet options for Lafourche Parish residents.
REV/REV Business teamed with Lafourche Parish Government and ConnectLA/Office of Broadband Development and Connectivity to host the event for Lafourche stakeholders. The informational session was held at the Mathews Government Complex.
During the orientation, details were shared about the Office of Broadband-funded partnership project between parish government and the local internet service provider.
Those in attendance were given specifics regarding construction timelines, internet and data speeds which will be available to residents and geographical areas that will be served.
Lafourche Parish citizens residing along a rural stretch of La. Highway 308, known as Lafourche Crossing will now soon have access to reliable, high-speed fiber-based internet through this public-private collaboration.
A project proposal between Parish Government and REV was able to earn funding from the Office of Broadband and Connectivity's grants program, known as GUMBO (Granting Unserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities).
Parish President Archie Chaisson said this will be a big coup for the parish, and he's thankful to REV for their partnership.
“Just like throughout the recovery and response following Hurricane Ida, REV continues to be a great and local community partner for our parish’s residents,” Chaisson said. “We’re excited about this GUMBO grant and we look forward to the opportunities associated with this new partnership with REV and our state’s Office of Broadband.”
“A fast, reliable internet connection impacts everyone and everything – from private and public sectors to communities, farmers, teachers and students,” added Veneeth Iyengar, Office of Broadband Development and Connectivity’s executive director. “Projects like this represent a choice for communities looking for reliable connectivity.”
Josh Descant, CEO of REV said the business is pleased to be in partnership with Parish Government and the people of our area.
“We’re very happy to enter into this public-private partnership with this community that has meant so much to us for over 80 years,” said Descant, CEO. “By extending our reach with this project, we’re proud to offer this rural community the most advanced broadband network available anywhere.”
REV/REV Business serves residences and businesses throughout South Louisiana, including the entire Bayou Region or Lafourche, Terrebonne and Grand Isle.
Residents not yet connected to REV’s services are encouraged to join the provider’s online waiting list at: https://letsrev.com/waitlist/.
