On September 1st, in Mathews, shortly after 5:00 p.m., the Louisiana State Police Troop C initiated an investigation into a tragic single-vehicle accident that occurred on Louisiana Highway 654, approximately one mile east of Louisiana Highway 308. This devastating incident claimed the life of Willie Windham II, a 40-year-old resident of Raceland.
According to the preliminary findings of the investigation, the incident involved a 2007 Nissan Xterra, which Mr. Windham was driving in a westward direction along LA Hwy 654. The circumstances leading to the accident are still under examination, but it was observed that the Nissan veered across the center line, departed from the roadway to the left, collided with a tree, and ultimately overturned.
Despite being properly restrained during the crash, Mr. Windham sustained severe injuries and was swiftly transported to a nearby hospital. Tragically, he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
As part of the standard procedure, a toxicology sample was collected for subsequent analysis. The investigation into this incident remains ongoing.
As Troop C continues into the Labor Day weekend, they urge everyone to join hands in making safety on our roads a top priority. Impaired and distracted driving presents significant risks not only to ourselves but also to others on the road. It is essential to bear in mind that alcohol and drugs can impair judgment and reaction times. Therefore, always designate a sober driver or consider using public transportation if needed. Additionally, stow away your mobile devices and maintain unwavering focus on the road to ensure a safe and enjoyable holiday weekend for all.
Troop C has diligently investigated a total of 20 fatal crashes resulting in 22 fatalities thus far in the year 2023.
