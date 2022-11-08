Judge Steven Miller was elected to serve as a judge on Louisiana's First Circuit Court of Appeals tonight for the 1st District, Division D.
Judge Miller (Republican) has a sizable lead over challenger Tanner Magee (Republican) with just 6 precincts left to report out of 390 in the state.
Miller has 61% of the vote to Magee's 39%. So far, 135,283 ballots were counted and Miller has a more than 30,000 vote lead.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.