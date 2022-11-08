JudgeSteveMiller2022Photo.JPG

Judge Steven Miller was elected to serve as a judge on Louisiana's First Circuit Court of Appeals tonight for the 1st District, Division D.

Judge Miller (Republican) has a sizable lead over challenger Tanner Magee (Republican) with just 6 precincts left to report out of 390 in the state. 

Miller has 61% of the vote to Magee's 39%. So far, 135,283 ballots were counted and Miller has a more than 30,000 vote lead.

